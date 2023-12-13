Pediatricians hesitant to prescribe Wegovy

The FDA and American Academy of Pediatrics have greenlit the weight loss drug Wegovy for adolescents, but pediatricians are still hesitant to prescribe the medication, The New York Times reported Dec. 11.

Many physicians have cited the lack of long-term safety data as a key reason for their reluctance, saying too little is known about the drug's long-term effects. Edward Lewis, MD, a pediatrician in Rochester, N.Y., told the Times he is disinclined to use "a medicine that is a relative newcomer to the scene in kids."

Drug shortages and insurance hurdles are also dissuading physicians from prescribing Wegovy, according to the report. Most private insurers require physicians to submit pre-approval forms for the drug, which can be time-consuming, according to Ilene Fennoy, MD, a professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, and most state Medicaid programs don't cover Wegovy at all.

CDC data shows 22% of kids ages 12 to 19 have obesity, putting them at risk of significant health issues, including ​​diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

The FDA approved Wegovy for kids 12 and up last December. A month later, AAP endorsed the use of weight loss drugs to treat obesity in children and adolescents.



However, the Preventive Services Task Force issued a more cautious recommendation in draft guidance published Dec. 12. The task force recommended "intensive, comprehensive behavioral interventions'' for children and teens with a high body mass index. The group also reviewed evidence on weight loss drugs but determined more research is needed to understand long-term health outcomes.