Pay dropped for 6 physician specialties last year

Plastic surgery saw the largest drop in compensation in 2023 — more than double the drop of the next highest specialty, according to Medscape's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," released April 12.

The report is based on survey responses from 7,000 physicians across more than 29 specialties between Oct. 2 and Jan. 16. The report included the total compensation for specialties and the change in compensation compared to last year.

Here are the specialties that saw a drop in compensation:

Plastic surgery: -13%

Otolaryngology: -5%

Diabetes & endocrinology: -4%

Orthopedics: -3%

Infectious diseases: -1%

Critical care: -1%