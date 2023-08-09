Ohio suspends license of physician who said COVID-19 shot magnetizes recipients

The Ohio State Medical Board indefinitely suspended the license of prominent anti-vaccine advocate and physician Sherri Tenpenny, DO, on Aug. 9.

Dr. Tenpenny drew national attention in June 2021 when she spoke to the Ohio House Health Committee, claiming COVID-19 vaccines magnetize recipients and "interface" with 5G cell phone towers. The physician was deemed a nonexpert by a federal judge in a vaccine injury lawsuit.

The board suspended Dr. Tenpenny's license on procedural grounds, claiming she ignored investigators' request for information and defied a subpoena to give a deposition for a board investigation launched in 2021. The board did not say what actions prompted the investigation when it was first launched, citing confidentiality rules.

However, a formal report obtained by cleveland.com, submitted ahead of the Aug. 9 hearing, says the investigation was triggered by approximately 350 complaints about Dr. Tenpenny submitted to the medical board.

The board told Dr. Tenpenny that her license will be suspended until she complies with the investigation, according to cleveland.com.