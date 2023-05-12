Montana governor vetoes state hospital reporting law due to 'patient privacy'

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed a bill that would require Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital to report all cases of neglect, abuse, injuries and death to a watchdog group, Montana Public Radio reported May 11.

The bill would require the hospital to send reports to Disability Rights Montana, a federally designated patient advocacy group. The group already has permission under federal and state law to examine the records but has to request them after an incident.

Mr. Gianforte wrote his veto was due to how the bill would violate patient privacy, but DRM Executive Director Bernie Franks-Ongoy said the governor misunderstood the group's existing legal rights to examine the records.

Over two-thirds of lawmakers voted for the law, and the secretary of state is expected to send a poll that would allow legislators to override the veto, according to the report.

Montana State Hospital lost its federal certification and funding in 2022 due to patient deaths, and reports of ongoing abuse and deaths continued following decertification, the report said.