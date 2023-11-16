Meet the Bassett hounds: Health system boosts security with four-legged guardians

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare is beefing up its 60-person security team that oversees safety at five hospitals and more than 24 regional medical centers with new protective K-9s.

In 2023, the health system added two pups to its team. There are now a total of four dogs aiding with patrols. While they are not therapy dogs, they still bring joy to patients, according to the Nov. 15 news release, and each has their own trading card and stuffed animal for purchase in gift shops.

The latest addition, Hutch, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, landed a full-time gig and will be stationed at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, N.Y., to patrol the night shift with his partner, Officer Jeffrey Bever, according to a Nov. 15 news release. Earlier this year, the health system also added Remi, a 15-month-old Rottweiler and his handler, Officer Lynda May.

Hutch and Remi trained with more seasoned K-9s on Bassett Healthcare's team, Hudson, a now 7-year-old Belgian Malinois — the first dog employed by the system in 2019 — and Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, who joined in 2022.

Bassett Healthcare announced in January that it was looking to expand its K-9 security capabilities in 2023.