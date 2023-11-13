Joint Commission says acute, critical access hospitals must join safety network

As part of its accreditation process, acute care and critical access hospitals will be required to join The Joint Commission National Healthcare Safety Network, the organization noted in a Nov. 1 news release.

The revisions are for The Joint Commission's ORYX initiative, which measures hospital performance data as part of the accreditation process.

These new revisions were inspired by the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network, which serves as a "data source to identify patient safety and quality performance by Joint Commission-accredited hospitals that already participate in NHSN as required by [CMS] programs," the release states.

Acute and critical access hospitals joining the effort will allow The Joint Commission to strengthen its own data resources and see areas where quality improvements can be made.

These hospitals will required to share de-identified data across five measurement areas beginning Jan. 1, 2024: