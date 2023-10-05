Joint Commission CEO, wife give $1M+ to National Academy of Medicine

A new position at the National Academy of Medicine has been endowed by Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, CEO of The Joint Commission, and Donna Perlin, MD, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial in Nashville, Tenn.

The couple's gift of at least $1 million established the director of NAM Programs, is now the third named position at the academy, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

"The National Academies are a national treasure and an international resource," the Perlins stated in the release. "We hope that decision-makers and leaders not only appreciate the National Academy of Medicine as a resource for objective, evidence-based advice but support and expand the Academy’s work as the country tackles increasingly complex health care and social challenges."