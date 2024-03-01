HCA, UCF add another fellowship

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Orlando-based University of Central Florida have added a reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellowship at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee.

News of the fellowship comes after the two parties shared plans to establish an internal medicine residency program at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and add a gastroenterology fellowship with Orlando VA Medical Center and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

The programs received ACGME accreditation and are seeking applicants to start training.

UCF-HCA Florida Healthcare Graduate Medical Education Consortium now has 38 accredited programs from the Florida Panhandle to Orlando. It will have at least 600 physicians-in-training in specialties like primary care, surgery, OB-GYN, psychiatry, emergency medicine, geriatrics and endocrinology by July.

This is HCA's first REI fellowship and is the third one in the state. Fellows will gain clinical experience at the IVF Center, which is a reproductive clinic with locations in Central Florida, according to a March 1 news release shared with Becker's.

The program will feature metabolic researchers from Orlando-based UCF Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences; clinical researchers from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children’s Health; and physician-scientists from the IVF Center.

"This [the program] will allow us to further our mission of excellence in patient care, education, and research in reproductive medicine," Laurel Stadtmauer, MD, PhD, of the IVF Center, said in the release.

HCA Healthcare houses the largest teaching hospital system in Florida, which comprises more than 2,326 residents and fellows in 153 programs across 26 hospitals, the release said.