HCA and Belmont's new medical school accepting applications

Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., announced that applications are live for the new college of medicine it launched in partnership with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

For the inaugural cohort beginning in July 2024, applications are due by Feb. 29, 2024. For the 2025 admissions cycle, the deadline will be Nov. 1, 2024.

The Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont is able to begin recruiting its inaugural class of 50, which will matriculate in July 2024, after earning preliminary accreditation from its accrediting body, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, according to an Oct. 11 news release.

The school is named in honor of former Air Force surgeon and co-founder of HCA Thomas Frist Jr., MD.

"Adding to Belmont's robust healthcare offerings, the Frist College of Medicine will train physician leaders of character and purpose who champion life abundant for all people," Belmont President Greg Jones, PhD, said in the release. "We're grateful for the example Dr. Frist's career and passion for medicine has set for our efforts, and we're proud to further our contributions to Nashville's thriving healthcare community through the creation of this college."

Belmont announced it would launch the new college in partnership with HCA in October 2020.

HCA's TriStar division, based in Brentwood, Tenn., will provide the clinical elements needed for the school, which will reside in a six-story, 246,000-square-foot facility.