Hackensack Meridian hospital is New Jersey's 1st care center for obesity medicine

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center's bariatric surgery center in Neptune Township, N.J., is the first in the state to receive comprehensive adolescent and obesity medicine qualifications from a joint Quality Program led by the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

To meet the standards of metabolic and bariatric surgery accreditation, the Hackensack Meridian hospital must "offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity," and be working to improve outcomes, according to a Dec. 20 news release.

"[O]ur team met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity," Vito Buccellato the president and chief hospital executive at Jersey Shore University Medical Center stated in the release. "The team also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifying opportunities for quality improvement. I’m proud of their demonstrated commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients."