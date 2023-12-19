'Dr. Barbie' needs a makeover: Study

If 2023 taught us anything, it's to not underestimate the power of Barbie. The iconic doll could serve as a valuable tool to inspire the next generation of physicians and scientists — though tweaks are needed to provide a more authentic and clinically accurate perception of the profession, according to research published Dec. 18 in The BMJ.

The study examined the clothing, accessories, packaging and adherence to medical safety standards of 92 Barbie dolls and 65 dolls from other brands, all of which were depicted as having careers in the medical space.

Most Barbie dolls were white (59%), female (93%) and depicted no visible disabilities. Dolls from other brands were more diverse — just 32% were white — but were also largely able-bodied, with only one model featuring a physical disability, a prosthetic arm.

All the dolls, both Barbie and otherwise, portrayed a slim range of medical and scientific subfields, the study found. For example, 66% of Barbie dolls examined were depicted as treating children. Most dolls also failed to wear proper personal protective equipment.

"Medicine and science themed dolls help to inspire tomorrow's medical professionals and scientists. All toy companies should ensure that future medical professional and scientist dolls meet clinical and laboratory safety standards and diversify the types of medical and scientific professions represented (especially among male dominated fields)," lead author Katherine Klamer, a researcher at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, wrote in the study. "For young girls' sakes as much as her own, Barbie must keep shattering glass ceilings."