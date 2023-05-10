CMS probes North Carolina hospital in wake of sexual assault allegations

Jacksonville, N.C.-based Brynn Marr Hospital is under "immediate jeopardy" for failing to provide a safe and therapeutic environment for behavioral health patients, North Carolina Health News reported May 10.

State and federal regulators performed on-site investigations at the privately owned facility in December, January, February and March after an 11-year-old patient's parents submitted eight allegations, including the sexual assault of their daughter, failure to provide daily visits from a psychiatrist and improper meals.

Local police received 117 calls reporting sexual assault or rape at the hospital between April 2019 and September 2022, according to the report.

In February, the hospital was put under immediate jeopardy after investigators determined an adolescent patient escaped from the facility. In March, CMS removed the immediate jeopardy status, only to reinstate it March 27 after the hospital remained noncompliant.

Brynn Marr has since submitted a correction plan and is waiting for another inspection, according to the report.

"We are confident that we will demonstrate substantial compliance upon resurvey prior to June 2," hospital CEO Cynthia Waun, PhD, wrote May 3 in an emailed statement to North Carolina Health News regarding a deadline placed on it by federal authorities. "Brynn Marr Hospital is committed to providing the highest standards of psychiatric care to adults, adolescents and children."