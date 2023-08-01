9 ways systems can reduce EHR clutter

Administrative burden and inbox clutter are known factors contributing to burnout, and systems across the country are finding ways to reduce volume and streamline the process, according to an Aug. 1 article on the American Medical Association website.

Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, for example, reduced its in-basket volume by 25 percent between 2016 and 2022.

"We used a strategy of elimination, automation, delegation and collaboration to find a multitude of tactics to reduce the total volume [of messages]," Jane Fogg, MD, former executive chair of internal medicine and family medicine at Atrius Health, said in the article. "We really understood that there was no one single fantastic solution that would solve it all and that we had to tackle this piece by piece to get the results we wanted."

Here are nine strategies systems use to reduce inbox messages: