7 recent medical school partnerships

Here are seven stories on medical school partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 25:

1. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, both in New Brunswick, N.J., partnered to create a new medical research and innovation center, New Jersey 101.5 reported Sept. 26.

2. Miami Dade College and University of Miami (Fla.) partnered to grow their medical scholars summer program for disadvantaged students, Miami Herald reported Sept. 26

3. Atchison, Kan.-based Benedictine College and Catholic Healthcare International signed a collaborative affiliation agreement Sept. 8 to establish a new independent medical school.

4. Rice University and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center launched a new healthcare leadership program, according to a Sept. 22 news release.

5. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center decided not to follow through with a family practice residency program with Family Health Centers, also in Orangeburg, The Times and Democrat reported Sept. 8.

6. Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia will collaborate with Staten Island, N.Y.-based Richmond University Medical Center to provide anesthesia services, according to a Sep. 1 news release.

7. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine — a historically Black institution — joined forces with the intent of improving health equity by training diverse clinicians.