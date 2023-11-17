200 Medicare-funded residency slots awarded to teaching hospitals

CMS allocated 200 new Medicare-funded residency slots to 100 teaching hospitals, according to a Nov. 16 news release from the American Hospital Association.

The new slots are going to hospitals in health professional shortages areas, as defined by fscal year 2022's inpatient prospective payment system final rule. This is the second allocation from 1,000 new Medicare-funded residency positions that will be doled out over five years.

Applications for this round of positions will be open between the start of January to March 31.