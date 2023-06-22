2 Tennessee hospitals join growing call for action on gun violence

At a press conference held June 21, representatives from Regional One Health and LeBonheur Children's Hospital, both in Memphis, Tenn., joined a growing number of healthcare leaders to publicly call on policymakers to do more to address gun violence, ABC affiliate station WATN reported.

The two hospitals see dozens of patients affected by gun violence each week, the station noted.

At the press conference, hospital representatives' calls to address the growing issue were also joined by members of the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee and the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis.

Their pleas come just two weeks after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy stated that since 2016, data has shown an increase in both gun violence and deaths in Memphis, according to NBC affiliate WMC-TV.