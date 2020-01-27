Wisconsin considers loosening supervision requirements for physician assistants

Wisconsin's Senate is considering a bill that would create more flexibility for physician assistants, FOX 11 News reports.

The bill, SB 515 or the Collaboration and Rural Expansion of Services Act, would eliminate an existing limit of a 4 to 1 ratio of PAs to supervising physicians. Instead, the bill would allow PAs to work under a collaborative agreement with a physician and allow hospitals to create their own requirements around how many years of practice are required for supervision versus collaboration.

The bill would also establish a Physician Assistant Examining Board to oversee the licensure, regulation and practice of PAs in Wisconsin. The bill aims to help reduce the effects of a growing physician shortage in the state, according to FOX 11 News.

