State bans Florida physician from treating women

The Florida Department of Health has banned a physician from treating women after he inappropriately touched a patient's breasts multiple times, the Miami Herald reports.

The emergency restriction order was placed Jan. 13 on gastroenterologist Subhash Gupta, MD, after a woman visited Pompano Beach, Fla.-based North Broward Hospital Sept. 7 for colitis of the large intestine. According to the order, Dr. Gupta groped the patient, identified as "S.L.," cupping her breast under her shirt without warning and without a stethoscope.

Dr. Gupta did the same thing the next day, according to the order, and once more when S.L. came back for a final exam Sept. 13.

"Dr. Gupta cupping patient S.L.'s breasts is outside the scope of practice and not for a medically recognized diagnostic or treatment purpose," the order concluded.

Since receiving his license in 1983, Dr. Gupta has been disciplined after accusations of poor record-keeping and inadequate medical care. He was also fined $12,500 in 2011 for performing an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy on a patient without consent or confirming her identity.

