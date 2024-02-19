Why every CEO should write a book, per 1 bestselling author

CEOs have a lot on their minds as they face challenges within their respective organizations and industries, and one initiative they should make time for is publishing a book.

That is the argument made by Mark Murphy, a New York Times bestselling author and founder of LeadershipIQ.com, in an article published in Forbes last month.

Mr. Murphy said each CEO across industries needs to publish "a 100-150 page book that explains how your company uniquely solves a deep pain in the market."

"For example, if you're the CEO of an architecture firm, your book could discuss the evolution of workspace design with the rise of remote workforces, including how traditional office spaces are being repurposed to attract workers back to the office," he wrote. "If you’re a fashion company CEO, your book might explain how you're leading an ethical fashion movement, discussing sustainable materials and altering consumer behavior. Books like that instantly make you the authority in your field."

Mr. Murphy also outlined ways a CEO can harness the power of a published book to grow their business, including directing sales from the book to target audiences; leveraging the book for speaking engagements; and using the book to open doors for collaborations and partnerships with other industry leaders.

Some CEOs in healthcare have already done what Mr. Murphy suggested. At least four former and current health system CEOs have published books in recent months. That list includes Eugene Woods, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

