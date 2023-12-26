4 new books penned by health system CEOs

In recent months, multiple past and present health system CEOs have published books. Here are four that other healthcare executives might consider adding to their reading list:

1. David Schreiner, PhD, president and CEO of Dixon, Ill.,-based KSB Hospital, has written a book that shares his leadership approach and the philosophy behind it. The book, titled "Be the Best Part of Their Day: Supercharging Communication with Values-Driven Leadership" and published by Forbes' publishing arm Advantage Media will be released Jan. 16. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

2. Patricia Gabow, MD, former CEO of Denver Health, has published a book called "The Catholic Church and Its Hospitals: A Marriage Made in Heaven?" The book, published by the American Association for Physician Leadership, considers the question, "What enables a group of less than 300 Catholic bishops to define the healthcare of millions of Americans, 80% of whom are not Catholic?" Hard copies are available for purchase on the Association's website, and e-books can be purchased on Kindle.

3. Eugene Woods, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, authored the book "Health, Hope, and Healing for All: Toward More Equitable and Affordable Healthcare." The book details the behind-the-scenes workings of one of America's largest health systems, and all proceeds go to charitable funds supporting Advocate Health employees. It is available for purchase on its publisher Skyhorse Publishing's website.

4. James Fanale, MD, former CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System, recently self-published a book entitled "ONWARD: A Teaching, and a Love Story — For Physicians, and Everyone." The book tells the story of his cancer journey with the hopes of educating other healthcare workers on supporting caregivers as well as their patients. The book is available for purchase on Amazon, and all proceeds will go toward a new caregivers fund at Dana-Farber.