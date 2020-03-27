West Virginia hospital CEO rebuts city leaders for proposed COVID-19 plans

The CEO of Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital spoke out against Wheeling city leaders after they allegedly didn't consult hospital leaders about possibly reopening a nearby hospital amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to The Intelligencer.

Douglass Harrison, CEO of Wheeling Hospital, rebutted Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott's assessment of reopening the former Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling in a "worst-case scenario" of COVID-19. Mr. Harrison said hospital officials have already deemed reopening the hospital unfeasible, and that Wheeling Hospital should be involved in a regional response to the pandemic.

Wheeling city and Army officials toured the former Ohio Valley Medical Center to see if the hospital could be used as a regional backup plan, according to The Intelligencer. Mr. Harrison said other hospital leaders had already reviewed that possibility, and hopes local hospital CEOs will be included in any city plans.



The mayor told the newspaper the city's goal is to be as prepared as possible if COVID-19 cases surge in the area.

