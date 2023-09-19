Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Northwell Health

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, paid a visit to New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health this week.

Mr. Zelensky stopped by Northwell's Staten Island University Hospital in New York City before the 78th United Nations General Assembly, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the health system. While there, he met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers receiving prosthetics and rehabilitation for injuries sustained during the Russian invasion.

Mr. Zelensky also presented Michael Dowling, the health system's president and CEO, with the Ukrainian Order of Merit: "a special distinction awarded to individuals for outstanding achievements to honor his exceptional leadership in providing vital medical care to Ukraine," per the release.

Eugene Holuka, MD, the hospital's vice president of physician development and outreach, and senior physical therapists Rebecca Gonzalez and Peter Leone, also received the Order.

Northwell Health has supported Ukraine in various ways throughout the conflict with Russia. The Staten Island hospital has been working with Kind Deeds, a nonprofit, to facilitate and provide care for injured Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, the health system set up a Ukraine relief fund; sent pallets of medical supplies to the country; donated medical equipment including an ambulance and machinery; extended its telemedicine offerings to assist Ukraine's front-line medical providers; and built an operating room at a hospital in the city of Uzhhorod.

Across its efforts, Northwell has donated more than $1.5 million to the cause.

"Thank you to the staff and doctors who gave them the possibility for one dream: to live and to come back to us — home," Mr. Zelensky said at the award ceremony. "Thank you very much for your support."