Scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill fails in Senate

Senate Republicans unveiled a slimmed-down COVID-19 relief package Sept. 8, and it failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance Sept. 10, according to The New York Times.

The 52-47 vote was mostly along party lines. Democrats and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., opposed the bill, according to the report.

The roughly $500 billion package was about half of the $1.1 trillion bill that Republicans introduced in July. Democrats argued the scaled-back bill did not do enough to address the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

The bill would have provided liability protections from certain lawsuits related to COVID-19 and an additional $16 billion for coronavirus testing, but it didn't include several other healthcare industry priorities. The bill would have also provided a $300 per week federal unemployment benefit through the end of 2020 and included $105 billion for schools.



