Merck, 42 other companies sign pledge to add Black directors to board

As part of signing on to The Board Challenge, 43 companies have pledged to add their first or additional Black directors within the next year.

Sixteen companies, including Zillow and Ripple, signed on as founding pledge partners and are committed to adding at least one Black board member in the next 12 months. Merck, Lyft, United, Nordstrom and 23 other companies joined as charter pledge partners — they already have at least one Black director and will continue to use their resources to drive change.

Companies also have the option to join through the supporter pledge, in which businesses show support for The Board Challenge's mission via posts and engagement on social media channels and other platforms.

The Board Challenge has a goal to grow to more than 400 companies in the next year.

