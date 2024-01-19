Safety, recruiting, care access: Hospital COOs bring 2024 into focus

COOs are often tasked with overseeing the daily overall operations at hospitals and health systems. However, their role tends to vary depending on the organization, and they are focused on an array of issues. But one issue appears to be top of mind for a number of leaders in their position: workforce environment. That includes how it relates to safety, recruiting talent and mitigating burnout.

Below are seven COOs' top priorities for the rest of 2024, in their own words. Their responses are in alphabetical order.

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Evaline Alessandrini, MD. COO of Cincinnati Children's: At Cincinnati Children's, one of my top priorities as chief operating officer is a dedicated focus on managing and preventing workplace violence given its impact on employee wellness. Frequent exposure to incidents of aggression, whether from patients, families or visitors, leads to heightened stress levels, anxiety and emotional strain among our staff. Given the nature of this pressing issue, our efforts are focused on proactively identifying risks and threats to keep everyone safe from all forms of violence and aggression in the workplace. Our multidisciplinary Workplace Violence Prevention Committee is exploring and implementing ways to identify and manage threats so that we can prevent verbal or physical aggression and enhance the safety of employees, patients, families and visitors.

Another pressing issue is also related to our people. Building a robust pipeline of healthcare workers, particularly providers in pediatric subspecialties, like mental health, is essential for ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality care. The demand for specialized services for children with complex health needs, in addition to those impacted by the mental health crisis, has risen over time. Without an adequate supply of skilled professionals, we risk falling short of meeting this demand. Solving this issue has required all members of our executive team to think creatively and together. As chief operating officer, my focus has been on building a care delivery system that is not only effective, but reduces hassles, so our clinicians can provide excellent care and develop new and innovative treatments and care models.

Ben Carter. Executive Vice President and COO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): We continue our commitment to providing an equitable and welcoming environment for all patients. We are investing in needed services and activities in diverse local communities and recruiting a diverse workforce so we can grow our connections to those we serve.

As part of that effort, we are working to keep all colleagues engaged and growing within the organization. A focus of our retention strategy is to develop new leaders from current colleagues. By promoting and investing in the next generation of healthcare executives, we are building a team that has inside knowledge of how the organization runs at all levels. As part of that effort, we continue our focus on developing and preserving diversity in our workforce.

Equally as important as workforce stabilization is ensuring accessible, safe services. We want our patients to be highly satisfied with every point of contact within our system. Our goal is to make it easy and to demystify their healthcare experience while providing the highest quality care.

Another focus is growing organizational stability by spending on the right things. We have maintained the practice of continuously evaluating our operating efficiency, something we started during the pandemic. With this process, we can remove inefficiencies and eliminate waste quickly, which helps to lower costs and allows us to invest in needed resources.

AI is another priority for us. We are investigating what will work and how to implement these tools in smart ways that increase efficiency while improving the patient and family experience.

Richard DeCarlo, BSN. Executive Vice President and COO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.): Starting with quality and patient safety as our foundation and building on the work that was sustained and improved through the last three years, our attention is in the following areas: We have a commitment to caregiver well-being and a focus on workforce optimization, care transitions, and pharmacy and supply management. We strive to deliver healthcare excellence in a sustainable and patient-centered manner. Our overarching goal is to ensure PeaceHealth not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our caregivers, patients and the communities we serve.

Chad Grant. Executive Vice President and COO of McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.): Our people are our strength and, while we have seen improvements in our talent acquisition and clinical workforce staffing levels this past year, implementing new strategies to attract, retain and grow our own physicians, non-physician providers and clinical staff continues to be paramount.

Payment reimbursement shortfalls coupled with the inflationary cost increases related to labor and clinic services, pharmaceuticals and medical device spending are not sustainable and threaten the viability of our industry. While we must seek appropriate reimbursement for the services we deliver, focused cost containment efforts specifically related to our purchased services and supply chain programs are necessary and another high-focus area to ensure we can continue to invest in the new technology and infrastructure to achieve our goals.

Dr. Nat'e Guyton, MSN, RN. COO of Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles): The scarcity of experienced healthcare professionals, including radiologists, pharmacists, clinical lab specialists, nurses, physicians and healthcare leaders, stands out as the foremost issue. Prioritizing workforce recruitment, retention, engagement, front-line team members and leadership development is essential for ensuring high-quality patient outcomes and embracing transformative care models.

Workplace environment and how our front-line team members, leaders and physicians experience the working environment is also becoming a pressing issue. Mental resilience is increasingly vital in the face of growing violence within healthcare facilities. It's imperative to serve, protect and foster psychological safety.

Additionally, adapting to the evolving healthcare landscape is crucial, as future models differ significantly from the present. Innovations such as virtual care, drone usage, AI, and robotics in clinical settings, along with technology-enhanced home care, are already emerging and proving to be successful. Collaborations between acute care, ambulatory care, managed care and non-healthcare partners aim to improve outcomes. However, outdated models, regulations, policies and reimbursement practices hinder progress, necessitating a collective healthcare culture renovation accelerated by agility.

Brad Hillmon. COO of AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): AdventHealth's Central Florida footprint is large because we understand that convenience and accessibility are essential. Striving to bring convenient, innovative, whole-person care close to home is vital for us. To continue doing this, some of our big-picture priorities include stabilizing the new workforce. Creating opportunities for growth and learning as more people enter the workforce will be paramount as well as keeping morale up.

We also understand that it takes a collaborative approach to address our region's pressing health challenges, which is why building relationships and trust with physician partners and community stakeholders is key. We find so much value in sharing ideas and coming together to bring them into fruition to connect patients with the help they are seeking.

Additionally, our Central Florida community continues to grow exponentially, which means that we are facing a significant healthcare demand. Expansion projects are crucial to keep up with that demand and ensure we are continuing to provide care close to home.

Todd Hofheins. COO of Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Our strategic plan for 2024 focuses on operational efficiency, clinical excellence and sustainable growth. Our five operating pillars guide these goals.

People: Engaging robust and innovative talent to shape a thriving culture.

Quality: Empowering teams to deliver unparalleled care for all.

Growth: Expanding networks of care to create community relevance and well-being.

Experience: Creating exceptional customer experiences and telling their stories.

Finance: Embedding disciplined stewardship that drives operational excellence.

In 2024, we plan to prioritize the well-being of our caregivers, physicians and associates by ensuring a safe work environment, simplifying work processes and fostering a meaningful, purposeful culture. We will meet our patients' needs and cater to their care journeys by providing high-quality care, reducing administrative obstacles through an integrated care continuum and boosting clinical access and capabilities.