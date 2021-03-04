Reinventing the office: 4 things to keep in mind

Before the pandemic, the office was viewed as a place individuals can get work done. As vaccines roll out, many business leaders are beginning to understand that an office is a social place for collaboration. There are four things to keep in mind when bringing employees back to the office, according to a March article in Harvard Business Review.

Studies have shown that many employees want to continue working remotely in some capacity. What the pandemic has shown is that a lot of work does not need to be completed in an office space, but some human interactions do. Many businesses are expecting to adopt a hybrid model, which means employees will work in the office some days and from home on other days.

Here are four things to think about when returning to the office:

Bonding and building relationships

Video conferencing platforms have affected how brains process body language, the article said. Face-to-face meetings between teams can build trust, cooperation and support.



Mentorship is how new employees learn

New employees learn just as much from peers as they do from onboarding orientations, the article said. Access to peers is valuable in training processes.



Impromptu collaboration

Being near peers allows teammates to collaborate casually throughout the workday. Companies like Microsoft keep an in-office communal workspace to allow employees to meet up and talk.



Redesign desk spaces

Low-budget design plans and cramped seating can harm morale. Incorporating designs to encourage social interaction while enabling privacy can provide the best spaces.

More articles on leadership and management:

Performance reviews 'more important than ever': 4 tips on addressing performance gaps

5 hospitals, health systems expanding their boards

Meet 6 Black female physicians, health advocates at the helm of the COVID-19 fight



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.