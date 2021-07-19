NYC Health + Hospitals faces questions after at least 2 residents die by suicide

At least two NYC Health + Hospitals residents have died by suicide, and some current residents and physicians believe their deaths related to how they were treated by hospital leadership, according to a July 17 New York Daily News report.

Both residents worked at the health system's New York City-based Lincoln Medical Center.

India native Adhiraj Satija, MD, died by suicide in August. The official death records of Chinese national Bo Yu, MD, said he drowned in a pool in Hawaii earlier this year. However, some colleagues have doubts since he posted a Facebook photo of himself holding a sign that said "never forget me" before he died, the Daily News reported. Jordan native Waleed Saleh Abuhishmeh, MD, died by suicide in April.

Several colleagues of the residents linked the suicides with alleged mistreatment by hospital staff. All three residents were working in the United States with a visa, which some residents said created an unfair power dynamic between foreign-born residents and their supervisors, the Daily News reported.

"There's a constant threat of being fired," said one foreign-born former resident who recently left Lincoln. "Ninety percent of us are on visas, and they know that. If you get fired, you likely will not get another residency. If you speak up against the mistreatment of other residents, you get called to the office and you'll get shouted at."

One Lincoln physician said many residents agreed the hospital's handling of the suicides has been insensitive, the Daily News reported.

"Their experience is terrible," the anonymous physician told the Daily News.

After Dr. Satija died by suicide, the anonymous physicians claimed leadership "tried to blame the victim."

"They said his father committed suicide," an anonymous medical student said. "They said he suffered from depression. They tried to paint him as someone who was predisposed, as opposed to there being a problem with the program."

He said that he has "no doubt" the "inherently toxic" program is what led to the three residents’ deaths, Daily News reported.

An anonymous attending physician who's worked at Lincoln for several years said that after Dr. Yu's death, the hospital formed focus groups. However, the focus groups were not to improve the experience of residents, Daily News reported.

"We're basically waiting for the next suicide at this point," he said.

Some residents work up to 120 hours each week, an anonymous source told the Daily News. The hospital's culture is if "something goes wrong with a patient, it's the residents' fault. Even if things aren't their fault, the residents are to blame," the physician said.

A former Lincoln resident compared the relationship between residents and their supervisors as similar to "human trafficking," the Daily News reported. Supervisors allegedly leverage a resident's visa status as a form of "torture."

"I would cry so frequently," she said, adding that she believes she experienced something similar to what Dr. Satija felt before he died.

"It’s a tragedy any time someone in the NYC Health + Hospitals family dies," an NYC Health + Hospitals spokesperson told Becker's. "We are acutely aware of the high physician suicide rate across the country, which is one of the reasons the health system established its Helping Healers Heal program in 2018. Through a lens of cultural, ethnic, and racial competence and respect, the program offers a wide range of confidential mental health and peer supports to anyone in our system. We will strive to improve these supports so that we can continue to provide residents and all our staff the assistance they need to ensure their emotional and mental wellbeing."

The spokesperson told Becker's that all employees are encouraged to use the health system's confidential health services. The health system also provides colleagues grief support, regardless of the reason behind an employee's death.

"NYC Health + Hospitals' Helping Healers Heal program serves anyone working within our health system, including residents," the spokesperson told Becker's. "Services include a confidential mental health support line, group debriefs to combat second victimization, respite rooms, and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, H3 programming was significantly scaled up system-wide to help address the emotional and psychological wellbeing of all employees, especially frontline clinicians, during the intense days of the surges."

"All NYC Health + Hospital residency programs follow state guidelines," the spokesperson added.