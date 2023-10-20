New York C-suite leaders unite in 'show of force' to highlight workplace violence

Workplace violence in healthcare is an increasingly common problem and leaders in New York state are uniting to try and combat it, seeking possible criminal prosecutions as well as taking more coordinated steps to defuse situations.

The leaders came together to launch a new workplace violence prevention initiative called Respect and Heal, which will see their institutions collaborate against the growing scourge. Seth Kronenberg, CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health, described the coming together of the seven hospital leaders across Central New York to help combat such workplace violence as a "show of force," according to an Oct. 19 report on syracuse.com.

The joint effort came about as a result of Syracuse-based Upstate University Hospital CEO Robert Corona, DO, asking other leaders in the region to join its workplace prevention initiative, Dr. Corona told Becker's.

As well as committing to a "zero-tolerance" policy on violence toward healthcare workers, there will be more focus on pushing for criminal charges in such cases, according to initiative details.

"Any serious cases such as an assault are immediately reported to the county district attorney, who has committed to pursue charges if applicable," Dr. Corona said.

In addition to Dr. Corona and Mr. Kronenberg, the initiative includes Michael Backus, CEO of Oswego Health, Scott Berlucchi, CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, AnneMarie Czyż, CEO of Rome Health, Meredith Price, president of Syracuse-based St. Joseph's Hospital, and Darlene Stromstad, CEO of Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System.

Growing healthcare workplace violence is a nationwide problem. Just as the new initiative was revealed, Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan facility Rhode Island Hospital called on the local community Oct. 19 to take a pledge to keep healthcare workers safe after an assault on a registered nurse, Scott Amaral, left him in a critical condition.

The group of seven New York hospital leaders is planning a 2024 summit on the issue to discuss best practices and improve training for staff.