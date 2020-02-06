McLeod COO to lead South Carolina Hospital Association board

Donna Isgett, BSN, MSN, COO of McLeod Health, was named the 2020-21 board chair of the South Carolina Hospital Association.

McLeod is a seven-hospital system based in Florence, S.C. Ms. Isgett was named COO of McLeod in September 2019 but has worked at the system since 1997. Her past roles include corporate senior vice president of quality and safety and senior vice president of McLeod Physician Associates.

She holds bachelor's in nursing from Georgia State University in Atlanta, a master's in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

Ms. Isgett also serves on the boards of McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence and McLeod Loris (S.C.) Seacoast Community.

