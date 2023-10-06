Maryland senator to head state hospital group as CEO

Maryland state Sen. Melony Griffith will resign at the end of October to become president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association.

Ms. Griffith will begin her work with MHA Dec. 18, the association announced Oct. 6. She replaces Bob Atlas, who exited the state hospital association in February after five years.

Ms. Griffith currently serves as chair of the Maryland Senate Finance Committee. A former licensed clinical social worker, she has spent a significant portion of her career working to improve public health. She will be MHA's fifth president and CEO and the first Black woman to hold the role in its 54-year history.

"Working for and with the 62 hospitals across the state will bring together my passion and expertise in community empowerment, healthcare, and overall well-being," Ms. Griffith said in a LinkedIn post Oct. 6. "I hope to have a greater influence on the health of the whole Maryland community. I plan to help legislators, regulators, and all of you better understand the efforts of hospitals and the incredible lengths they go to in order to provide lifesaving care 24/7/365."

"This position is an extension of Melony's life work as a problem-solver, organizer, and community health advocate," Thomas Kleinhanzl, MHA Board of Trustees Chair, said in a news release. "As a state lawmaker for over 24 years, Senator Griffith has built a stellar reputation, relationships, and policy knowledge that will advance our Association and our hospitals through the coming years. She is a collaborator who brings together competing ideas and needs, finds consensus, and builds the best solutions for our communities and our state."