How Edward-Elmhurst Health is encouraging boosters

Edward-Elmhurst (Ill.) Health published an Oct. 4 news release in an attempt to inform and encourage the general public to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

The release, titled "Edward-Elmhurst Health system clears up confusion regarding COVID-19 vaccine booster shots," is meant to be used as "a handy guide/one-stop shopping for booster info," a system spokesperson told Becker's.

The system wants to "promote the booster so our patients are well protected," Jonathan Pinsky, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Edward-Elmhurst Health who helped write the news release, told Becker's.

The move is proactive, Dr. Pinsky said, noting that the most important thing is still for unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated. However, the booster shot offers additional protection, improving the immune system's response. The news release is an effort to inform members of the general public who may be unaware of the benefits booster shots can provide.

"We want as many vaccinated as possible," Dr. Pinsky said. "And as many qualified to get a booster to receive them."