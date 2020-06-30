House passes bill expanding ACA

House Democrats pushed through a bill June 29 that would expand the ACA's subsidies for private insurance and encourage more states to expand Medicaid, according to The Washington Post.

The House passed the bill in a 234-179 vote, almost entirely down party lines. Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania were the only two Republicans who supported the bill, according to Politico.

The bill would expand the ACA by expanding its subsidies to more income brackets, making premium tax credits more generous, funding state-based reinsurance programs, and rolling out incentives for more than a dozen hold-out states to expand their Medicaid programs. The bill would also rescind Trump administration policies seen as undermining the ACA, according to Politico.

The bill will likely be opposed by the Republian-controlled Senate. The White House announced June 29 that President Donald Trump would veto the legislation if it is sent to him, according to The Washington Post.

The House passed the bill as the Trump administration is seeking to invalidate the ACA. The administration asked the Supreme Court June 25 to strike down the entire ACA, arguing the ACA's tax penalty for failing to purchase medical insurance is unconstitutional; therefore, the entire ACA should be invalidated. The administration argues that the individual mandate became unconstitutional when Congress eliminated the tax penalty in 2017.

Oral arguments are scheduled for next term, and a decision in the case may not come until next year, according to The Washington Post.

