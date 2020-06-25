House Democrats reveal healthcare bill: 5 things to know

House Democrats introduced a new healthcare bill June 22 that aims to enhance and expand the ACA.

Here are five things for healthcare leaders to know about the proposal:



1. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, or HR 1425, proposes updates to the ACA as well as Medicaid and prescription drug programs, according to Health Affairs.



2. The bill would expand the availability of ACA subsidies to more income brackets, increase premium tax credits, fund state-based reinsurance or subsidy programs and rescind guidance on changes that were greenlighted by the Trump administration, like approvals on short-term health plans.



3. HR 1425 also includes incentives for the 14 states that haven't expanded Medicaid to expand their programs, extends postpartum Medicaid eligibility for one year as opposed to 60 days, increases pay for Medicaid primary care providers and allots permanent funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program, Health Affairs reports.

4. Notably, the bill doesn't include a public insurance option that would compete with commercial insurers, according to Politico.

5. The House Rules Committee took up the bill June 24, and it will now be up for consideration by the full House. Chances of the Republican-led Senate taking up the bill are slim.

