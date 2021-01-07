Hospital CEOs urge civility, courage in wake of Capitol violence

After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, hospital CEOs sent emails to their staff advocating for unity and condemning violence.

Mark Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, encouraged his employees to be an example of kindness.

"Although we are not on Capitol Hill, we are responsible for the individual actions we will take in response to the current events," he wrote. "How each of us responds will help determine the future state of our community, state and country. I urge you all to remain calm and continue to lead by example, as you have done over these past several months. We represent a wonderful organization that is renowned for the kindness we exhibit, so my ask of you today is to show this same kindness and respect to all those you encounter both inside and outside of our organization."

Mr. Wallace also called for "acts of unity and civility in the hours and days to follow," and he asked staff to reflect on how they have worked together.

Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, also sent out an email to his staff, in which he condemned the violent acts that took place on Capitol Hill.

"We know America is better than this. We also know our great country's healing requires a value we show every day: compassion," he wrote.

He added: "Compassion demands courage — using our values to forge a path forward. This is what we stand for together."

