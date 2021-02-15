Former Northwell Health CFO Robert Shapiro, known for loyalty, compassion, dead at 66

Robert S. Shapiro, former CFO and executive vice president of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, died last month, and is remembered by the health system as a team player who played a key role in building a strong financial foundation for the organization.

Mr. Shapiro died Jan. 29 at age 66 from two rare diseases, according to an article in Newsday Feb. 13.

Mr. Shapiro served as CFO of Northwell, formerly North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, from 2000 until he retired in 2017. Before becoming CFO, he was vice president of financial operations and director of finance/assistant administrator at Northwell Health.

During his tenure, he "was an extraordinary finance professional and a loyal friend who played a major role in helping build what Northwell has become," Michael Dowling, president and CEO, said in a memo to staff, which was shared with Becker's Feb. 15.

Among the accomplishments under Mr. Shapiro's fiscal leadership, as cited by Mr. Dowling, are positive operating gains in nearly every year of his time as CFO, as well as fiscal and budget strategies that helped Northwell earn A-level bond ratings from credit agencies. Mr. Dowling said this allowed the health system to borrow funds at favorable interest rates for capital projects.

Northwell also remembered Mr. Shapiro as "a kind, humble and compassionate person who was beloved by his colleagues."

