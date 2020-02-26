Former Ascension St. John CEO Sister Therese Gottschalk dies

Sister Therese Gottschalk, a former executive in St. Louis-based Ascension's system, died Feb. 24. She was 88.

Sr. Gottschalk became CEO of Ascension's St. John Health System in Tulsa, Okla., in 1982, and served in that role through 2010. She then became president and CEO of the Marian Health System in Tulsa until it joined Ascension in 2013.



Sr. Gottschalk later served as senior executive adviser to the president and CEO of Ascension Health and executive vice president of Ascension. She retired in 2019.

Sr. Gottschalk was born in Germany in 1931 and entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother at the age of 21. She earned a pharmacy degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and a Master of Science in hospital administration from St. Louis University.

