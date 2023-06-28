Embattled board chair resigns from struggling Tennessee hospital

The continuing dispute at Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital drags on, and now the long-standing chair of the board has resigned, a source told Becker's.

Denny Mayes, who has been on the hospital board since January 2010, resigned June 27. His stepping down will take effect June 30, according to a Daily Times report.

Local government officials had been calling for Mr. Mayes to resign for several months as a dispute between the hospital and county officials escalated. Such disagreements stemmed from the news that Blount Memorial would sell its Springbrook location in Alcoa, but local mayors had been questioning the appointment of CEO Harold Naramore since June 2022.

The two sides are locked in various lawsuits over who should be in charge of the hospital. The hospital said last year it expected to lose $40 million in 2022.