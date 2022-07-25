Crozer Health CEO seeks stability during potential acquisition

Anthony Esposito, CEO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, said his priority is "stabilizing" the system in the wake of its potential acquisition by Wilmington, Del.-based ChristinaCare Health System, the Delaware County Daily Times reported July 24.

Since the beginning of the year, Crozer Health has been through a plethora of changes, turning over the reins to its third CEO since 2022 began and cutting various services fueled by staffing shortages. Mr. Esposito said leadership is working to recruit and retain talent and build back operations.

"What we need to do right now is really stabilize the operations. I think what we’re really trying to do now is stabilize and get the staffing that we need so that we can reopen some of these services that have been suspended" he said in an interview with the Delaware County Daily Times. "Right now, we’ll continue to work through the potential acquisition from ChristianaCare."

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to the newspaper.