Columbia unveils pandemic simulation for healthcare execs

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health has created a pandemic simulation exercise for hospital executives that will debut in early 2021, the New York City-based institution said Jan. 4.

The simulation is part of Mailman's Health System Simulation, an array of online or in-person exercises that allow executives to practice making difficult strategic decisions in response to various real-world challenges. In the pandemic simulation, executives must work to prevent supply chain disruptions, manage lost revenue and address mental health stressors faced by frontline workers, among other hurdles.

"We have witnessed the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis on healthcare systems across the globe," John S. Winkleman, director of the Health System Simulation program, said in a news release. "Going forward, all hospital executives and providers need to be adept at navigating an unsettled marketplace, through a host of legal, regulatory and clinical challenges."

