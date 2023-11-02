VA reassigns Colorado healthcare leaders amid probe

The Department of Veterans Affairs has reassigned two top healthcare leaders in Colorado amid an internal investigation into concerns about oversight and workplace culture, The Denver Post reported.

The VA's current director for Eastern Colorado, Michael Kilmer, and the chief of staff, Shilpa Rungta, MD, are on detail assignments while these inquiries are ongoing, spokesperson Kayla Giuliano told Becker's.

"They remain VA employees receiving full pay and benefits," she added.

Mr. Kilmer is on a temporary assignment working on a project with the Boise (Idaho) VA Medical Center. Dr. Rungta is also on a temporary assignment as the physician adviser for the assistant undersecretary for health for clinical services and chief medical officer.

During the reassignments, Michael Moore, PhD, will serve as the acting executive director for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Matthew Talarczyk, MD, will serve as acting chief of staff.

The investigation follows concerns raised by veterans. "Recent developments" on these concerns over oversight and workplace culture have been referred to the Veterans Health Administration's Office of the Medical Inspector, regional director Sunaina Kumar-Giebel wrote in an all-staff email to the Aurora-based VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, according to The Denver Post. The email did not specify the exact issues that prompted the reassignments.

"Due to the internal review process, we are unable to comment until these reviews are complete," Ms. Giuliano said.

Dr. Rungta told The Denver Post on Oct. 30 that she couldn't comment on the changes. Mr. Kilmer could not be reached by the newspaper.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System includes Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, as well as 11 outpatient facilities in Eastern Colorado.