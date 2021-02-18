Biden to nominate Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS chief

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, a former policy official in the Obama administration, is President Joe Biden's pick to lead CMS, according to Politico, which cites four sources familiar with the decision.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure, who previously oversaw the implementation of the ACA, was named a front-runner for the CMS administrator role in early February. Her selection for the role was first reported by The Washington Post on Feb. 17.

If her nomination is confirmed, Ms. Brooks-LaSure will oversee the Biden administration's plans to expand the ACA and other healthcare policy efforts.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure, who serves as managing director of consulting firm Manatt Health, previously was deputy director for policy at CMS' Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight. She also served as director of coverage policy within HHS.

