Health policy expert front-runner for top CMS job, Politico reports

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, a Democratic health policy expert and a former policy official, is the front-runner candidate to be the next CMS administrator, according to Politico, which cites three sources familiar with discussions within President Joe Biden's team.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure and North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, have been leading candidates, but Ms. Brooks-LaSure has been viewed as the front-runner in recent weeks, sources told the publication.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure and Dr. Cohen both served under former President Barack Obama.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure, who serves as managing director of consulting firm Manatt Health, previously was deputy director for policy at CMS' Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight. She also served as director of coverage policy within HHS.

Dr. Cohen, an internal medicine physician, was chosen as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in 2017. She previously served as COO and chief of staff of CMS during the Obama administration.

Liz Richter, who has served with CMS since 1990, is currently serving as acting administrator for the agency until President Biden nominates and the Senate confirms a permanent head. And people familiar with discussions within the president's team told Politico there is no apparent rush for that to happen. The sources also told the publication additional candidates could still be looked at. The White House declined to comment to Politico.

Read the full Politico report here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.