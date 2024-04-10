Becerra may leave HHS for California gubernatorial bid: Politico

Xavier Becerra is considering leaving his role as HHS secretary to run for California governor, Politico reported April 9, citing people briefed on his deliberations.

Mr. Becerra has indicated to fellow Democratic officials and operatives that he would leave the Biden administration after the November election and join others vying to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2026, according to the publication, which granted the people it spoke with anonymity to describe recent conversations.

When asked by Politico on April 9 if he planned to run, Mr. Becerra did not directly answer the question but said: "It's a blessing to hear that someone is saying that I'm running for governor because I don't know who they are. I am secretary of HHS and, by law, I have to be secretary of HHS and nothing else. So I'm gonna do my job as best I can. It's a thrill, I think my mom would be happy to hear that someone thinks I can run for governor as well."

Mr. Becerra, who previously served as California attorney general, is the 25th secretary of HHS. He began the HHS role in March 2021 and is the first Latino to hold the office in U.S. history.

During his tenure, he has supported the Biden administration's efforts to lower drug prices and defend abortion rights, according to Politico.









