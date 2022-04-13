Beaumont Health names 2 new board members

Anthony Stallion, MD, and Warren Rose were chosen as the newest members of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's board of directors.

Dr. Stallion is the chief of pediatric surgery at Beaumont Children's, according to the organization's website. He is also a professor of surgery at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich.

Mr. Rose is president and CEO of Edward Rose & Sons, a real estate development company in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He also has been part of the Beaumont Health Foundation board for the past seven years, according to an April 11 news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony and Warren to our Beaumont Health board. They both bring a tremendous amount of experience and expertise that will serve our organization well," Beaumont Health Board Chair Christopher Blake said in the release.

The new board appointments come more than two months after Beaumont Health merged with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health to create a 22-hospital health system.