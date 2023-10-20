Baptist Health Care CEO swaps suit for Waffle House uniform

Baptist Health Care CEO Mark Faulkner and Chief Development Officer KC Gartman got out of their offices Oct. 18 for a unique task: cooking and serving food at a local Waffle House, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The restaurant is about a three-minute drive from the system's new $650 million hospital campus in Pensacola, Fla., which opened its doors to patients Sept. 23.

Mr. Faulkner and Ms. Gartman spent the day meeting community members during their shift at the Waffle House. The executives also drew many connections between their work in healthcare and the restaurant industry.

"There are a lot of parallels. It is a fast-paced environment, sometimes it's complicated, sometimes it calms down. You just never know (who is) going to walk in and how we can meet that need," Mr. Faulkner told the Pensacola News Journal.

