Baptist Health Care to open $660M campus

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care is moving into its new $660 million hospital campus, which will begin accepting patients Sept. 23, according to ABC affiliate WEAR News.

Sixteen ambulances will bring between 130 and 200 patients from Baptist Hospital to the new campus, according to the report. The emergency room at the new campus will open at 3 a.m., while the ER at the old hospital will close at the same time.

In 2019, the health system announced plans to build the new campus to replace the downtown Baptist Hospital. Construction began in 2020, with total projected costs estimated to be $660 million, according to financial documents.

Baptist Health Care reported operating income of $1.2 million on $210.1 million of revenue for the three months ended June 30, compared with a $6.7 million operating loss on $198.8 million in revenue during the same period in 2022. Net income for the period hit $2.4 million, up from a $37.9 million net loss during the prior-year period.