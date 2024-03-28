Alabama's 1st African American female hospital CEO dies

Sandral Hullett, MD, former CEO of Cooper Green Mercy Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., has died, according to The Birmingham Times.

Dr. Hullett died on March 22 at the Hospice of West Alabama, according to her obituary. She was 78.

"She was first class, she had the heart of the patients and the heart of her employees at the forefront at all times," former Jefferson County Commissioner George Bowman, who worked with Dr. Hullett, told The Birmingham Times. "She was a lady that never had an enemy; I never knew anybody who did not genuinely like Dr. Hullett because her heart came through with everything that she did. She was a very smart woman … and her heart was as beautiful and golden as her mind."

Dr. Hullett's career began as a family physician at Greene County Hospital/Clinic, and she served for more than two decades as a physician and director for the nonprofit Family HealthCare of Alabama, according to her obituary. She became the first African American female hospital CEO in Alabama in 2001 as director of Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, then a county-owned facility. She served at the helm until 2012 when the Jefferson County Commission began steps to reduce services at the hospital, according to her obituary. Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority is currently an affiliate of Birmingham-based UAB Health System.





