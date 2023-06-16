Alabama hospital CEO is 1 step closer to owning it

Quentin Whitwell, CEO of Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center, is making progress toward becoming its owner.

When the hospital named Mr. Whitwell to the helm in March, it signed an agreement that would allow his law firm, Musgrove Whitwell, to acquire it by the end of his tenure. Curtis James, chair of the hospital's board of directors, said Mr. Whitwell could add specialties and services to set it up for long-term success.

That plan is moving forward, Mr. Whitwell told Becker's on June 16. The parties have signed a purchase agreement, handing control of operations to Mr. Whitwell, and are awaiting a closing date from the lender.

In addition to his role at Thomasville Regional, Mr. Whitwell serves as CEO of Progressive Health Systems — an Oxford, Miss.-based hospital management group.