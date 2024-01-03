5 ways MSU Health Care aims to bolster primary care in 2024

Ass the nation faces a growing deficit of primary care physicians, Michael Weiner, DO, isn't deterred.

He became chief medical officer of East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care in February 2023 and has been highly focused on improving the region's access to high-quality primary and preventive care.

"When I first got here, we started a primary care task force to understand the local needs of the community, of the state, and really of the nation" to support patients in connecting with providers and growing the academic health system's primary care teams, he told Becker's in an October podcast.

In 2024, MSU Health Care aims to double down on these efforts through expanded investments in technology and virtual care, a greater focus on preventive mental healthcare, and strengthening relationships with community partners.

Here's a look at the system's top focuses in the year ahead, per Dr. Weiner:

Strengthening primary care in mid-Michigan

Over the past year, our healthcare organization has prioritized a comprehensive approach to primary care in nid-Michigan. Investments in technology, including telehealth services, have expanded access to care, particularly in rural and underserved areas. In 2024, the organization anticipates further enhancements in primary care delivery, such as increased use of virtual care platforms, improved patient engagement strategies, and an emphasis on preventive care measures. As such we will be:

Integrating behavioral support into primary care practices

Recognizing the interconnected nature of mental and physical health, MSU Health Care has made strides in integrating behavioral support into primary care practices. Multidisciplinary teams and collaborative care models have been implemented to address the holistic needs of patients. In 2024, the organization aims to refine these integrations, utilizing data-driven insights to identify at-risk individuals and tailoring interventions to provide comprehensive support for mental health concerns within the primary care setting.

Closing care gaps for patients

Closing care gaps has been a key focus of the organization's efforts. Through the use of population health management tools and analytics, the organization has identified and addressed gaps in care, ensuring a more coordinated and patient-centric approach. The plan for 2024 includes continued investment in data analytics, community partnerships, and patient outreach to further reduce care gaps and enhance overall healthcare quality.

Utilizing the Type 2 diabetes task force

The establishment of a specialized Type 2 diabetes task force has been pivotal in addressing diabetes in Mid-Michigan. Leveraging new diabetes medications, the task force has made substantial progress in managing and preventing diabetes. In 2024, the organization aims to expand the task force's scope to address related health issues, collaborate with community stakeholders, and further reduce the prevalence of diabetes through targeted interventions and community engagement.

5. Supporting CDC 2022 pain guidelines

Aligned with the CDC 2022 pain guidelines, our organization is committed to reducing and ultimately eliminating the use of chronic opioids in the community. This involves a comprehensive approach, including increased education for providers, alternative pain management strategies, and community outreach programs. Throughout 2024, the organization plans to refine and expand these initiatives, collaborating with local stakeholders to create a safer and more effective approach to pain management.

