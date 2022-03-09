$15B in COVID-19 relief funds pulled from government spending package

Facing opposition within their own party, Democratic leaders pulled $15.6 billion in emergency COVID-19 funding from a $1.5 trillion government funding package, The Hill reported March 9.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., confirmed the news in a Dear Colleague letter March 9, writing, "Because of Republican insistence — and the resistance by a number of our Members to making those offsets — we will go back to the Rules Committee to remove COVID funding and accommodate the revised bill.

"We must proceed with the omnibus today, which includes emergency funding for Ukraine and urgent funding to meet the needs of America's families," Ms. Pelosi wrote.

"It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance," she continued, "but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill."

The package, introduced right after midnight March 9, extends funding through the end of the fiscal year. Democrats had initially suggested leaning on borrowed money for the new COVID-19 relief funds, adding to the budget deficit. Republicans opposed that idea, and Democratic negotiators proposed to offset the $15.6 billion with COVID-19 funding sent to states last year that had not yet been spent.

Lawmakers from states facing the clawback threatened not to pass the omnibus unless the clawback was removed.

"I'm not going to tolerate that," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. "If they can pull that out, we might be able to move forward."

Earlier this month, the White House requested from Congress $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 relief funds. It's unclear when the House will again attempt to act on the administration's request.